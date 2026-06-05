Ex-Sabres Forward Signs Overseas After Strong NHL Season

This former Sabres forward is taking his talents overseas after a solid 2025-26 season.
Former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson was heading into the summer as one of the NHL's top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) scorers. However, instead of testing the market or re-signing with the Minnesota Wild, Johansson is taking his talents overseas.
Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) has announced that they have signed Johansson.
Johansson just had a very good season for the Wild, posting 15 goals, 34 assists, and 49 points in 75 games. This was the first time since 2022-23 that Johansson recorded at least 40 points and the second-most points he had in an NHL season. While this is the case, Johansson is heading home to play in the SHL.
Johansson played in 60 games for the Sabres during the 2019-20 season, where he recorded 13 goals, 17 assists, and 30 points. His time with the Sabres ended during the 2020 NHL off-season when he was traded to the Wild in exchange for Eric Staal.
In 1,058 career NHL games over 16 seasons, he posted 200 goals, 366 assists, and 566 points. Overall, the former Sabre had himself a strong NHL career, and he should be a big pickup for Farjestad BK.