Ex-Sabres Goalie Signs PTO With Big Rival

Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender James Reimer has signed an AHL professional tryout (PTO) with the Ottawa Senators, TSN's Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger also shared that Reimer is expected to join Ottawa's roster "in a few days" with an NHL contract.

The Senators taking a chance on Reimer is not too difficult to understand. Linus Ullmark is currently on personal leave, while their other goalies have been struggling. As a result of this, it makes sense that they are bringing in Reimer for more depth between the pipes.

Reimer had signed a PTO with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2025-26 season, but it did not result in him landing a contract for the season. Yet, based on Dreger's report, Reimer appears to be getting another opportunity in the NHL with the Senators.

Reimer appeared in 22 games last season with the Sabres, where he posted a 10-8-2 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and one shutout. Overall, the 37-year-old had his solid moments with the Sabres.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Reimer can make for the Senators, assuming he gets into game action with the NHL club.