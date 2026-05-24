Ex-Sabres Key To Game 2 Wins For Carolina And Vegas

Robinson played seven seasons under GM Jarmo Kekalainen in Columbus and 40 games for Buffalo in 2023-24, scored his second goal of the playoffs, after being set up by Carrier, who played three seasons with Rochester and the Sabres before being claimed by Vegas in the expansion draft in 2017 and winning a Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023. Jankowski, who played 19 games for Buffalo in 2021-22, had two helpers on the night, including setting up Nikolaj Ehlers for the game-winner at 3:29 of overtime.