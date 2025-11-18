Ex-Sabres Star Is Red-Hot Right Now

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart had a quiet start to the 2025-26 season for his standards. In his first 15 games of the campaign with the Florida Panthers, he recorded eight points.

However, after a slow start to the season, Reinhart is starting to heat up in a big way for the Panthers.

Reinhart is currently on a four-game point streak with the Panthers, where he has recorded three goals and five assists over that span. This included him recording three assists in the Panthers' most recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 17. The former Sabre also had two goals and one assist in the Panthers' Nov. 13 game against the Washington Capitals.

Seeing Reinhart starting to get his offense back up with the Panthers is not surprising in the slightest. The former Sabre is a major difference-maker when playing at his best, and he is being just that for the Panthers right now.

In seven seasons with the Sabres from 2014-15 to 2020-21, Reinhart recorded 134 goals, 161 assists, and 295 points in 454 games.