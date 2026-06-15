Final Ex-Files - Four Former Sabres Win The Cup With Carolina, Jack Eichel On The Losing Side

The Western Conference champs were able to stay with the Hurricanes and get them to play a more wide open game early on, but as the series progressed, Carolina was able to clamp down on the Golden Knights, especially their core group led by former Sabres captain Jack Eichel. Eichel finished second to Mitch Marner in playoff scoring with 22 points, but ended up being mostly a distributor, with 20 assists and only two goals. The former second overall pick went the final eight games of the playoffs scoreless.