Final Ex-Files - Four Former Sabres Win The Cup With Carolina, Jack Eichel On The Losing Side
Robinson, Hall, Carrier, and Jankowski All Hoist the Stanley Cup In Vegas
The 2025-26 NHL season ended on Sunday with the Carolina Hurricanes hoisting the Stanley Cup after a 3-0 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Canes returned to stifling their opposition defensively, and defeated the Golden Knights with a balanced offensive attack.
Three former Sabres on the Hurricanes earned their first Cup ring, while ex-Golden Knight William Carrier, won his second Cup in four years. Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, who finished second in scoring for Carolina behind linemate Jackson Blake, led the club with a +14 plus/minus, scored the game-winner in Game 6, and finished second in Conn Smythe voting behind veteran center Jordan Staal.
Two others; Eric Robinson and Mark Jankowski, along with Carrier made up the Canes effective fourth line that provided energy and allowed Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour to roll four lines without concern of matchup issues or defensive liabilities.
Final Stats
Taylor Hall - GP 19, G 7, A 12, Pts 19, 16:29 ATOI, +14, 55 SOG, 14 PIM
Eric Robinson - GP 19, G 3, A 5, Pts 8, 10:47 ATOI, +5, 26 SOG, 16 PIM
Mark Jankowski - GP 19, G 1, A 4, Pts 5, 11:36 ATOI, +2, 14 SOG
William Carrier - GP 19, G 0, A 4, Pts 4, 10:01 ATOI, +3, 15 SOG
Other Sabres Stories
The Western Conference champs were able to stay with the Hurricanes and get them to play a more wide open game early on, but as the series progressed, Carolina was able to clamp down on the Golden Knights, especially their core group led by former Sabres captain Jack Eichel. Eichel finished second to Mitch Marner in playoff scoring with 22 points, but ended up being mostly a distributor, with 20 assists and only two goals. The former second overall pick went the final eight games of the playoffs scoreless.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb represented a profile in courage for not missing a game after taking a slapshot to the face in Game 2. The 35-year-old continued to average over 20 minutes after the injury, and ended the playoffs with 10 points.
Final Stats
Jack Eichel - GP 22, G 2, A 20, Pts 22, 22:27 ATOI, 52 SOG, 16 PIM
Brayden McNabb - GP 21, G 1, A 9, Pts 10, 20:49 ATOI, 19 SOG, +13, 23 PIM