Former Buffalo Sabres Forward Calls It A Career

Adam was selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, 44th overall. From there, he played his first four NHL seasons with the Sabres from 2010-11 to 2013-14.
In 87 games with the Sabres over that span, Adam posted 15 goals, 11 assists, 26 points, and 64 hits. His best season with the Sabres was in 2011-12, though, as he set career highs with 10 goals, 10 assists, and 20 points in 52 games.
Adam played his final season at the NHL level during the 2014-15 campaign with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he played in just three games for the Blue Jackets that year, where he was held off the scoresheet.
While Adam did not spend a lot of time at the NHL level, he put together a long career over multiple leagues. From 2016-17 to 2022-23, he played in the German DEL. He also split the 2023-24 season in both Czechia and Slovakia's leagues before spending each of the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
Adam was still an impactful player in the ECHL this season, as he recorded 20 goals, 27 assists, and 47 points in 69 games. However, instead of continuing his career, the 35-year-old is now ready to hang up the skates.