Former Buffalo Sabres Forward Signs In KHL

Bailey signing with Barys Astana comes after he spent all of this past season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. In 71 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted 25 goals, 17 assists, and 42 points. Overall, the 31-year-old forward had a solid year with the Gulls and will now be looking to make an impact with Barys Astana after landing this new contract.