Former Buffalo Sabres Forward Signs In KHL

A former Buffalo Sabres forward is heading to the KHL.
The KHL has announced that former Sabres forward Justin Bailey has signed a one-year contract with Barys Astana.
Bailey signing with Barys Astana comes after he spent all of this past season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. In 71 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted 25 goals, 17 assists, and 42 points. Overall, the 31-year-old forward had a solid year with the Gulls and will now be looking to make an impact with Barys Astana after landing this new contract.
This is the first time in Bailey's career that he will be playing for an overseas club.
Bailey was selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, 52nd overall. He played three seasons with the Sabres from 2015-16 to 2017-18, where he recorded five goals, three assists, eight points, and 54 hits.
Following his time with the Sabres, Bailey had stints at the NHL level with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and San Jose Sharks. In 141 career NHL games over eight seasons, he posted 10 goals, 13 assists, 23 points, and 157 hits.