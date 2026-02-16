Former Sabre Jeff Skinner On Waivers To Have Contract Terminated

Former Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner has been on the move ever since the club bought him out of the final three years of his contract in the summer of 2024. The former 40-goal scorer hooked up with the Edmonton Oilers last season and signed a one-year deal with San Jose last summer, but his stay in Northern California has been a short one, as the veteran forward has been placed on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.