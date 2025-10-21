Former Sabres All-Star Impressing With New Team

During this past off-season, former Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the San Jose Sharks. This was after he spent the 2024-25 season with the Edmonton Oilers, where he recorded 16 goals, 13 assists, 29 points, and a plus-1 rating in 72 games.

Overall, Skinner had a tough year for his standards with the Oilers in 2024-25, but he is having a nice start to his 2025-26 season with the Sharks. In five games so far this campaign with the Sharks, the former Sabres forward has scored a team-leading three goals and recorded one assist. This includes him scoring a goal and recording an assist during San Jose's Oct. 17 matchup against the Utah Mammoth.

Skinner getting his offense going early on this season is not necessarily surprising, as he has shown during much of his career that he can provide solid production when playing at his best. This was undoubtedly the case during the 2022-23 season with the Sabres, as he scored 35 goals and recorded career highs with 47 assists and 82 points in 79 games.

Skinner will now be looking to continue staying hot for the Sharks as the campaign rolls on. If he does, he could have himself a nice bounce-back season with his new team.

In 427 games over six seasons with the Sabres from 2018-19 to 2023-24, Skinner posted 153 goals, 138 assists, and 291 points. He also played in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game during his time with the Sabres.

Skinner's time with the Sabres ended when he was bought out by the Atlantic Division club during the 2024 NHL off-season.