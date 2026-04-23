Former Sabres Defenseman Is On Fire To Kick Off Playoffs

This former Sabres blueliner has been playing some strong hockey to start off the postseason.
Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is currently playing in the postseason for the first time in his 13-year career. While it took the 31-year-old blueliner a long time to get into his playoff action, there is no question that he is off to a fantastic start to this year's postseason.
Ristolainen has been on fire for the Philadelphia Flyers, who have won each of their first three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In three games for the Flyers this postseason, the former Flyers defenseman has one goal, three points, and a plus-2 rating.
Ristolainen's goal in Game 3 against the Penguins was a key one, too, as it gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the 9:06 mark of the second period. With this, he helped play a role in the Flyers gaining momentum during the contest and winning by a 5-2 final score.
Ristolainen will now be looking to stay hot as the postseason carries on. The Flyers are in a great spot right now with their 3-0 series lead, and Ristolainen's strong play is one of the several reasons behind it.
Ristolainen spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Sabres. In 542 games with Buffalo over that span, the 2013 eighth-overall pick had 46 goals, 199 assists, 245 points, 848 blocks, and 1,355 hits.