Former Sabres Defenseman Out Multiple Weeks

A former Buffalo Sabres defenseman is set to miss time, as the Seattle Kraken have announced that blueliner Brandon Montour will be out for "approximately four weeks" after undergoing hand surgery.

This is undoubtedly a tough blow for the Kraken, as Montour is one of their most important players. Furthermore, the Kraken have been struggling big time as of late, as they have lost eight out of their last 10 games and have fallen to the bottom of the Pacific Division standings. The Kraken are also tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the fewest points in the NHL. Thus, losing Montour for the next four weeks is certainly bad news for the Kraken.

Montour has appeared in 27 games this season with the Kraken, where he has posted six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, and a minus-4 rating. This is after he had 18 goals, 23 assists, and 41 points in 81 games during his first season with the Kraken in 2024-25.

Montour spent three seasons with the Sabres from 2018-19 to 2020-21, where he posted 13 goals, 29 assists, 42 points, 127 hits, and a minus-4 rating.