Former Sabres First-Rounder Continues To Benefit From Trade

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Buffalo Sabres traded Dylan Cozens to the Ottawa Senators in a notable multi-player deal. This was after Cozens had been in the rumor mill for quite some time, so seeing him officially dealt was not necessarily surprising.

Cozens had a nice start to his Senators tenure in 2024-25, as he recorded five goals and 16 points in 21 games with Ottawa this past season following the move. Now, he is continuing to make an impact for the Senators during this season.

In seven games so far this season with the Senators, Cozens has recorded four goals, six points, and 27 hits. He has also been consistent with his offense, too, as he is currently sporting a three-game goal streak and a five-game point streak.

While Cozens had some stuggles during his final seasons with the Sabres, it is clear that getting a change of scenery with the Senators has been benefiting him. If he keeps this kind of play up for the Senators moving forward, he will end up being an incredibly important part of their forward group.

Cozens was selected by the Sabres with the seventh-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 341 games with the Sabres over that span, he recorded 77 goals, 120 assists, 197 points, and 376 hits. His best season with the Sabres was in 2022-23, as he set career highs with 31 goals, 37 assists, and 68 points in 81 contests.