Former Sabres Forward Is Having Fantastic Season

The Minnesota Wild have been having a strong 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they sport a 24-10-6 record and are third in the Western Conference standings.

One of the many reasons for the Wild's good start to the season has been the excellent play of former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson.

Johansson, 35, has been one of the NHL's biggest surprises this season. In 38 games so far this campaign with the Wild, the former Sabres forward has recorded 12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points, and a plus-21 rating. This is after he had 11 goals and 34 points but in 72 games this past season, so there is no question that the veteran forward is exceeding expectations in a big way for Minnesota.

Johansson just keeps staying hot as the season carries on, too. During the Wild's most recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 29, the former Sabre scored a goal and recorded three assists. With this, he played a massive role in the Wild's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

It will now be interesting to see how Johansson builds on his strong 2025-26 season, but it is clear that the 16-year veteran is feeling it right now.

In 60 games for the Sabres during the 2019-20 season, Johansson posted nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points .