Former Sabres Forward Is Heating Up Big Time

This former Sabres forward is playing some strong hockey right now.
The Minnesota Wild picked up a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 19. With it, the Wild now have a 28-13-9 record and are in second place in the Central Division standings.
Former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno was a major reason for the Wild's win, as he had a big game.
Foligno recorded his first career NHL hat trick in the Wild's win against the Maple Leafs. With this, the former Sabres forward now has six goals and 10 points in 40 games so far this season with the Wild.
While Foligno's offensive numbers are a bit low this campaign, there is no question that he has been red-hot as of late.
With his hat trick against the Maple Leafs, Foligno now has five goals over his last four games alone. With this, there is no question that the 34-year-old forward is starting to bounce back from his cold start to the season, which saw him go without a goal in his first 30 games of the campaign.
It will now be interesting to see how Foligno builds on his hot streak with the Wild from here.
In 347 games over six seasons with the Sabres from 2011-12 to 2016-17, Foligno recorded 49 goals, 116 points, and 1,023 hits.