Former Sabres Forward Is On Fire Right Now

During the summer, the Minnesota Wild re-signed former Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

With the way Johansson is playing right now, it is safe to say that the Wild must be happy with their decision to keep him in Minnesota. This is because the former Sabre has been off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with the Wild and is showing no signs of slowing down.

In 19 games so far this season with the Wild, Johansson has recorded seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and a plus-9 rating. He has also been staying very consistent, as he has posted six goals and 12 points in his last 11 games alone.

With numbers like these, it is quite clear that Johansson is on fire right now with the Wild. He has been a nice surprise early on for the Central Division club, and they will be hoping that the former Sabres forward can continue to thrive for them from here.

In 60 games with the Sabres during the 2019-20 season, Johansson recorded nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points.