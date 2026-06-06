Former Sabres Goalie Signing Eyeing NHL Comeback

This former Sabres off-season signing is looking to return to the NHL.
Last September, the Buffalo Sabres signed goalie Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. Yet, due to the Sabres' goalie depth, Georgiev never played in a game for Buffalo and was assigned to the Rochester Americans ahead of the campaign.
Georgiev played in just two games for the Amerks this season, where he had a 0-2-0 record, an .896 save percentage, and a 3.57 goals-against average. He then terminated his contract with the Sabres in November and signed a two-year deal with Spartak Moskva of the KHL.
The move to the KHL certainly benefited Georgiev this season, as he had a 12-10-2 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.37 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 24 games.
Now, after his strong KHL season, Georgiev has terminated his contract with Spartak Moskva. In addition, his agent Stanislav Romanov shared with Hockey News Hub that Georgiev's goal is to return to the NHL.
When looking at the season Georgiev had in the KHL, it makes sense that he wants to see what NHL offers could be out there for him.
With Georgiev being a former All-Star, the possibility of him getting some interest this off-season from NHL clubs should not be ruled out. He could be a decent backup for a team looking to add some depth between the pipes.
In 303 games over eight NHL season, Georgiev has a 151-108-26 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.99 goals-against average. He last played at the NHL level during the 2024-25, where he had a 15-26-4 record, an .875 save percentage, and a 3.71 goals-against average in 49 games split between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.