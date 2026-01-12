Former Sabres Goalie Signs With Division Rival

This former Sabres goalie has landed a deal for the season.
Former Buffalo Sabres goalie James Reimer has officially landed a contract for the 2025-26 season.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have signed Reimer to a one-year, $850,000 contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.
The Senators signed Reimer to an American Hockey League (AHL) professional tryout (PTO) last week, and the expectation was that he would end up getting an NHL contract from the Atlantic Division club. Now, that has officially come to fruition with this latest news, and the 37-year-old veteran goaltender is set to continue his NHL career as a member of the Senators because of it.
Reimer played in one AHL game for the Belleville Senators during his PTO. During it, he allowed six goals on 28 shots in an overtime loss to the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
Reimer will now be looking to provide the Senators' goaltending with a bit of a boost. Fellow former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark is currently on a leave of absence, while Leevi Meralainen has struggled. As a result, it is understandable that the Senators have brought in Reimer for more insurance.
In 22 games this past season with the Sabres, Reimer had a 10-8-2 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and one shutout.