Former Sabres Goalie Signs With Overseas Club

A former Buffalo Sabres goaltender is taking his talents overseas.

Lowen Frankfurt of the DEL in Germany has announced that they have signed former Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Tokarski had been on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, before signing with Lowen Frankfurt. In two games with the Griffins during his PTO, he recorded a 1-0-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 1.92 goals-against average. Now, he will be looking to make an impact with Lowen Frankfurt after signing with the German club.

Tokarski appeared in 42 games over two seasons with the Sabres from 2020-21 to 2021-22, where he recorded a 12-20-7 record, a .901 save percentage, a 3.35 goals-against average, and one shutout. He also had an 11-9-3 record, a .890 save percentage, and a 3.32 goals-against average in 24 games during the 2023-24 season with the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

In 86 career NHL games over 10 seasons split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Carolina Hurricanes, Tokarski posted a 27-36-12 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 3.37 goals-against average.