Former Sabres Star Has Big Game With New Team

The Utah Mammoth picked up a big 7-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 3. Former Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka played a significant role in the Mammoth's blowout win over the Ducks, as he had a strong performance.

Peterka had two goals and two assists for Utah against the Ducks. With this, the former Sabre had a four-point game for Utah, which was the most out of all players in the matchup.

With this strong performance, Peterka has now recorded 12 goals, nine assists, 21 points, and a plus-5 rating in 28 games so far this season with the Mammoth. The former Sabres winger is fitting in nicely with the Mammoth and has given their forward group a nice boost.

The Sabres traded Peterka to the Mammoth during the off-season in exchange for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. In 238 games over four seasons with the Sabres, Peterka recorded 67 goals, 83 assists, and 150 points. This included him scoring 27 goals and recording career highs with 41 assists and 68 points in 77 games this past season for the Sabres.