Former Sabres Superstar Has Big Game

Former Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season with the Golden Knights, and that is only continuing to be the case as the campaign rolls on.

During his most recent appearance on Nov. 20 against the Utah Mammoth, Eichel scored two goals and recorded an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-1 win over the Central Division. With this, Eichel was certainly a notable reason for the Golden Knights' victory over Utah in this contest.

With this latest big game for the Golden Knights, Eichel has now recorded 10 goals, 17 assists, 27 points, and a plus-7 rating in 20 contests this season. With this, there is no question that the former Sabre is having a very good start to the campaign with the Golden Knights. This comes after he posted 28 goals and set new career highs with 66 assists and 94 points in 77 games for Vegas in 2024-25.

In 375 games over six seasons with the Sabres from 2015-16 to 2020-21, Eichel recorded 139 goals and 355 points.