Friedman: Sabres Should Be Careful Of Disrupting Team Chemistry

There have been no indications that Tuch’s camp is willing to come off their ask of more than $10 million on an eight-year deal, similar to the contract signed by LA forward Adrian Kempe earlier this season, which would put the Sabres in the dilemma of keeping the 29-year-old winger as an own-rental and risk losing him for nothing on July 1. That would be counter to what Kekalainen said at his opening press conference in December, where he said he would not make any moves just to snap the club’s 14-year playoff drought, but now that doing that is a reality, it may change the organization’s calculations.