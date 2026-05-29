Goaltending Holds The Sabres Back From Taking The Next Step

Buffalo’s goaltending was good enough to get them to the playoffs, but it wasn’t close to good enough when the margin tightened in Game 7 against Montreal, and that gap may have quietly ended their season.
One shot slipping under a glove shouldn't define an entire season, but for the Buffalo Sabres, that image may end up shaping their entire summer.
When Alex Newhook's overtime winner found daylight beneath Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 7, Buffalo's season came to a sudden end. The Canadiens advanced. The Sabres went home. And while plenty of factors contributed to the second-round loss, the uncomfortable reality is that Buffalo never had the best goaltender in the series.
That matters.
The Sabres spent most of the regular season receiving competent work from Luukkonen and Alex Lyon. Their tandem helped Buffalo capture the Atlantic Division and provided enough stability behind a structured defensive system. For long stretches, the arrangement worked exactly as intended.
The playoffs told a different story.
When postseason hockey becomes tighter, faster, and more reliant on game-changing saves, merely being solid is rarely enough. The Canadiens received that extra level from Jakub Dobeš. Buffalo never consistently found it.
Neither Luukkonen nor Lyon completely unraveled, but neither seized the crease and carried the team forward, either. By the time the series reached its decisive moments, the Sabres were rotating between options rather than leaning on a clear answer.
That distinction can be the difference between advancing and cleaning out lockers.
Buffalo's front office can talk itself into continuity. Luukkonen is still in his prime years. Lyon remains a dependable veteran. Colten Ellis showed flashes in limited action. Devon Levi remains an intriguing wild card.
The problem is that none of those options clearly solve the question that now hangs over the organization.
Can Buffalo trust its current goaltending group to win four playoff rounds?
The honest answer is no.
Running the same group back may produce another strong regular season. It may even produce another division title. But after what unfolded against Montreal, it's difficult to argue the Sabres have enough certainty in net to realistically view themselves as a Stanley Cup contender.
That's why this offseason shouldn't be about maintaining the status quo.
It should be about finding an upgrade.
Why Jesper Wallstedt Makes Too Much Sense
If Buffalo is serious about taking the next step, Jesper Wallstedt stands out as the most logical target available.
The 23-year-old has spent years being viewed as one of hockey's premier goaltending prospects, and his first extended NHL opportunity only strengthened that reputation. Wallstedt displayed the poise, athleticism, and consistency expected from a future franchise netminder while proving capable of handling meaningful games.
Most importantly, his timeline aligns perfectly with Buffalo's core.
The Sabres have invested heavily in building around a young nucleus. Acquiring a veteran stopgap may offer a short-term boost, but Wallstedt presents something far more valuable: a chance to solve the position for years rather than months.
His contract only adds to the appeal. Wallstedt carries a manageable cap hit, giving Buffalo flexibility while Jeff Skinner's buyout remains a burden on the books. Unlike many established star goaltenders, adding him wouldn't require reshaping the rest of the roster financially.
The challenge, of course, would be convincing Minnesota to move him.
The Wild won't give away a goaltender with legitimate franchise potential. Buffalo would likely have to part with a significant young asset, potentially from its surplus of highly regarded forward prospects.
That's a difficult conversation.
It may also be a necessary one.
Elite centers are hard to find. Franchise goaltenders are just as rare. If the Sabres genuinely believe Wallstedt can become that caliber of player, this is exactly the type of aggressive move contenders make.
Standing Pat Is The Bigger Risk
For years, Buffalo's organizational focus has been on assembling enough talent to become a playoff team again.
Mission accomplished.
The standard is different now.
The Sabres are no longer trying to end a drought. They're trying to win a championship.
That requires evaluating the roster through a much harsher lens.
Would Buffalo have beaten Montreal with better goaltending?
It's impossible to say with certainty.
Would better goaltending have improved their chances?
Absolutely.
The Sabres don't need a complete overhaul in net. They need a higher ceiling than what they currently possess, and Wallstedt may represent the best combination of age, upside, cost certainty, and long-term value available anywhere on the market.
If Buffalo wants to turn playoff appearances into playoff runs, standing pat feels far riskier than making a bold move.
One final name worth monitoring is Connor Hellebuyck. If the Winnipeg Jets ever become willing to entertain moving a former Vezina Trophy winner, Buffalo would have to make the call. The price tag, age, and salary cap implications make that path far more complicated, however. Wallstedt remains the cleaner fit and, arguably, the smarter long-term bet.
The Sabres spent years searching for relevance.
Now they should be searching for the goalie who can get them past the second round.