Guelli Provides Update On Sabres Radio Rights, Streaming Service Changes

Club possibly could renew its deal with WGR 55 radio to broadcast Sabres games
Buffalo Sabres President of Business Operations Pete Guelli appeared on the Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast with WKBW’s Matthew Bove and WGR radio’s Sal Capaccio this week and hinted of the possibility that the club will stay with WGR 550 radio next season, unlike the NFL Bills, who switched to producing their own radio broadcasts and locally to 97 Rock FM for terrestrial radio broadcasts.
"We're having those conversations now, and I have no problem saying this. GR is the incumbent. We've been with them for a long time. I think they really like and value the Sabres brand, and just because we did something with the Bills doesn't mean that's necessarily right for the Sabres. So we're in dialog with them right now, and I don't know where that's going to net out, but it can very easily still stay with GR depending on where these discussions end up" Guelli said.
"(The) footprint for an NFL property is a little bit different than it is for an NHL property. So we're having dialog with leadership at GR, and I think there's a good chance it could end up back there again, and I can't commit to anything, but the door's open, and we're having really good dialog."
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Guelli also provided more information on the recently announced change in Sabres game availability via streaming from the Gotham Sports app to DAZN, who entered into a partnership to become the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and YES Network during the 2026-27 NHL and NBA seasons.
"You can always be more accessible, and that's certainly our goal. Our relationship with MSG is still in place, and if you have cable, that should pick up the vast majority of the games. The league has started to lean into national broadcasts more, so you see some of that." Guelli said. "I have some experience with DAZN, and they did a nice job. So I'd expect the experience to be better for the consumers that end up getting it there. I guess the short answer would be we're always looking for ways to expand it. You can pick it up on cable. You can pick up the streaming service. You're going to get the national game. So hopefully that's wide enough where people can see the majority of the content."