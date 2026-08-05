Guelli Provides Update On Sabres Radio Rights, Streaming Service Changes

"You can always be more accessible, and that's certainly our goal. Our relationship with MSG is still in place, and if you have cable, that should pick up the vast majority of the games. The league has started to lean into national broadcasts more, so you see some of that." Guelli said. "I have some experience with DAZN, and they did a nice job. So I'd expect the experience to be better for the consumers that end up getting it there. I guess the short answer would be we're always looking for ways to expand it. You can pick it up on cable. You can pick up the streaming service. You're going to get the national game. So hopefully that's wide enough where people can see the majority of the content."