Helenius Debuts In Sabres Loss To Carolina

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that when he got into the lineup, he wanted to see what the club’s top prospect looked like, but against the first-place Canes, the youngster was carefully spotted, accumulating just 10:47 in the contest. This has been a trend for the veteran coach with young prospects like first-rounders Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund, who, for most of their call-ups to Buffalo, have played on the fourth line.