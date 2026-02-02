Helenius Going Through Growing Pains In First NHL Stint

19-year-old forward has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in seven NHL games.
The Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers in the first of three games in four nights, but based on the line combinations at the morning skate in Sunrise, FL on Monday morning, young forward Konsta Helenius will not be in the lineup. The 2024 first round pick made a strong impression after being recalled in mid-January, scoring his first NHL goal and adding a pair of assists in a win against Nashville and another assist in a victory in Montreal.
It appears that the 19-year-old Finn may have hit the proverbial wall, as he has gone scoreless in his last four games. Helenius played only 9:54 in the 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, and was on the ice for Cole Caufield’s third-period game-winning goal.
"I think this is just part of a young hockey player's journey. I think you can start off well, your emotions are running high and then you get into the grind of the games," Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. "Sometimes you just see the peaks and valleys. It's all part of how a young guy gets to where he wants to gets to."
Helenius has made impressive progress in his second season in North America, nearly equaling his rookie point total in half the games with AHL Rochester. The youngster is likely to be sent back to the Amerks during the Olympic break to play regularly, and his return to the Sabres this season may be unlikely, as he has only two games left before burning the first year of his entry-level contract.