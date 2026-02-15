Helenius Making Case For Returning To Sabres; Thompson Scores Again At The Olympics

Rosen has also been on fire since being returned to Rochester, scoring a hat trick against Springfield on February 6th, and seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in four games. The 2021 first-round pick has played higher in the lineup with the Sabres this season than in previous years and has scored three goals in 16 NHL games. The 22-year-old winger will not be waiver-exempt next season, which could mean that he may be a trade chip before the March 6th deadline or over the summer if the Sabres do not see him as a permanent player on their roster next season.