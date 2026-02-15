Helenius Making Case For Returning To Sabres; Thompson Scores Again At The Olympics

The Buffalo Sabres just after their final game before the Olympic break, sent down forwards Konsta Helenius, Isak Rosen, and defenseman Zach Metsa. There was some thought that this might be the last time you will see the 19-year-old prospect in the NHL this season, but the 2024 first-rounder is making a case to return to the Sabres when play resumes after the break ends.
Helenius started with a bang, registering four points in his first three games with Buffalo, but went the next six games without a point. The young Finn has not sulked since his return to the AHL, scoring six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in three games, including a pair of tallies in the Amerks 4-1 win over Utica on Saturday. He is now just under a point per game in the AHL, with 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games.
The possible issue that may prevent Helenius from returning is that he has played nine NHL games, and if recalled, playing a 10th game would burn the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. With just 25 games remaining in the regular season and the likelihood that injured forwards like Josh Norris will be returning to the lineup when the Sabres play in New Jersey on February 25th, the need to bring back Helenius would seem unnecessary.
Other Sabres Stories
Rosen has also been on fire since being returned to Rochester, scoring a hat trick against Springfield on February 6th, and seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in four games. The 2021 first-round pick has played higher in the lineup with the Sabres this season than in previous years and has scored three goals in 16 NHL games. The 22-year-old winger will not be waiver-exempt next season, which could mean that he may be a trade chip before the March 6th deadline or over the summer if the Sabres do not see him as a permanent player on their roster next season.
At the Olympics in Milano Cortina, Tage Thompson scored a goal in Team USA’s 5-1 victory over Germany on Sunday. The US finished the preliminary round with a 3-0 record, but will be the second seed behind top-seeded Canada of the four teams that receive byes to the quarter-final round later in the week.
Team USA will play the winner of Tuesday’s match between Sweden and Latvia on Wednesday, while Canada will take on the winner of Czechia and Denmark. Sweden paid for their early preliminary round slip-ups, finishing in third place in Group B behind Slovakia and Finland, and although the contest against Latvia will not be easy, the matchup against for Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin against teammate Thompson and the Americans will be a challenge for the thus far disappointing Swedish squad.