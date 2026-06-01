Helenius’s Growth Could Factor In Sabres Summer Plans; Prospect Update – 2023 Draftees – Part 2

Helenius earned the praise of Florida’s Aleksander Barkov as a star in the making, which may have Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen thanking his lucky stars, since Helenius’s name was rumored to be in the mix for trades with the St. Louis Blues prior to the trade deadline. With it extremely likely that winger Alex Tuch is leaving via unrestricted free agency next month, it is probable that Helenius, along with other first rounders Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich will get the first chance to fill the hole left by Tuch’s departure.