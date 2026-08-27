Hellebuyck’s Agent Reveals Trade Request, Buffalo Among Possible Destinations

Vezina and Hart Trophy winner has five years left at an $8.5 million AAV
The Buffalo Sabres offseason has centered on winger Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram leaving town, and has not seen GM Jarmo Kekalainen do anything to replace them. Rumors of a deal for Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck percolated around the NHL Draft in late June, but Kekalainen and Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff could not find common ground on a deal.
A trade involving the Hart Trophy and multi-Vezina Trophy winner seemed to be in a state of limbo, but on Thursday afternoon, Hellebuyck began forcing the issue by releasing a statement through agent Ray Petkau that he has made a request to be dealt.
Other Sabres Stories
“Several months ago, I privately requested a trade. I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options.” Hellebuyck said. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”
The 33–year-old is entering the fourth year of an eight-year, $68 million deal ($8.5 million AAV), and has a full no-movement clause until next July. After that, he has a 10-team trade list. Chatter around the draft indicated that the Sabres were willing to send a package that included goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, forward Jack Quinn and the fourth overall pick, later used to select Daxon Rudolph.
That deal seems less likely, since Luukkonen has gained some control over his destination with a limited no-trade list, and because other potential suitors may have entered the fray.
The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes could also be in the mix. The Devils are projecting a three-headed monster of Jake Allen, David Rittich, and Nico Daws is goal, potentially have the pieces that Cheveldayoff might be looking for in a Hellebuyck deal, but could be keeping those pieces in place for a potential Quinn Hughes deal in the Norris Trophy winner does not sign an extension in Minnesota.
Another possibility is the Carolina Hurricanes, who lost veteran Frederik Andersen in free agency, and has a duo of Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. The Hurricanes have enough cap space to take on Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million salary, and have a young unsigned defenseman in RFA Alexander Nikishin.
Hellebuyck reportedly was willing to waive his NMC to be traded to Buffalo, but Cheveldayoff likely will be looking to include as many teams as possible in potential trade talks to drive the price for the veteran netminder up.