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How Ex-Sabres Are Doing With Other Clubs In The Playoffs After The Conference Finals

Michael Augello
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Six former Sabres are playing for a chance at the Stanley Cup matchup between Carolina and Vegas


The NHL is down to the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup Final, with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights having a total of six ex-Buffalo Sabres players.  

Here are how some former Sabres did and are doing with their respective teams in the playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Carolina

Eric Robinson - GP 13, G 3, A 3, Pts 6, 10:29 ATOI, +5, 20 SOG, 14 PIM

Taylor Hall - GP 13, G 5, A 11, Pts 16, 16:22 ATOI, +11, 37 SOG, 10 PIM

Mark Jankowski - GP 13, G 0, A 4, Pts 4, 12:05 ATOI, +3, 11 SOG

William Carrier - GP 13, G 0, A 3, Pts 3, 10:24 ATOI, +4, 12 SOG

Hall and Frederik Andersen are the leading candidates for the Conn Smythe if the Hurricanes come out victorious in the Final. A big part of Carolina’s success has been the offensive contribution of the Canes fourth-line of Robinson, Jankowski, and Carrier. Robinson had three goals in the five-game series victory over Montreal. 

Boston

Casey Mittelstadt  - GP 6, G 0, A 2, Pts 2, 14:59 ATOI, -4, 8 SOG

Nikita Zadorov - GP 6, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 19:35 ATOI, -1, 6 SOG, 37 PIM

Henri Jokiharju - GP 2, 15:50 ATOI, +1, 4 SOG

Montreal

None

Tampa Bay

Zemgus Girgensons - GP 7, 11:41 ATOI, -2, 2 SOG 4 PIM

Ottawa

Dennis Gilbert - GP 3,  9:52 ATOI, -1,  6 PIM

Dylan Cozens - GP 4, G 2, A 0, Pts 2, 20:01 ATOI, 11 SOG

Linus Ullmark -  GP - 4, Record 0-4, 2.03 GAA, save % .932 

Philadelphia

Rasmus Ristolainen - GP 10, G 1, A 4, Pts 5, 25:00 ATOI, +1, 18 SOG, 20 PIM

Pittsburgh

Connor Clifton - GP 3, 11:50 ATOI, -3, 1 SOG

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Western Conference

Vegas

Jack Eichel -  GP 16, G 2, A 16, Pts 18, 22:14 ATOI, 42 SOG, 12 PIM

Brayden McNabb - GP 15, G 1, A 3, Pts 4, 20:52 ATOI, 18 SOG, +7,  19 PIM

Colorado

None

Dallas

Tyler Myers - GP 5, 19:41 ATOI, -5, 9 SOG, 4 PIM

Ilya Lyubushkin - GP 2, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 13:31 ATOI, 1 SOG

Minnesota

Marcus Foligno - GP 11, G 2, A 1, Pts 3, 11:29 ATOI, +1, 7 SOG, 8 PIM

Zach Bogosian - GP 9, 12:45 ATOI, -2, 3 SOG, 4 PIM

Marcus Johansson - GP 11, G 4, A 0, Pts 4, 15:06 ATOI, 18 SOG, 2 PIM

Utah

JJ Peterka - GP 6, 13:38 ATOI, 5 SOG, -3, 2 PIM

Anaheim

None

Edmonton

Matthew Savoie - GP 6, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 14:17 ATOI, 10 SOG, -1, 2 PIM

Los Angeles

Joel Armia - GP 3, 12:43 ATOI, 1 SOG, -1, 2 PIM

 

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