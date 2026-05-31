How Ex-Sabres Are Doing With Other Clubs In The Playoffs After The Conference Finals
Six former Sabres are playing for a chance at the Stanley Cup matchup between Carolina and Vegas
The NHL is down to the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup Final, with the Hurricanes and Golden Knights having a total of six ex-Buffalo Sabres players.
Here are how some former Sabres did and are doing with their respective teams in the playoffs:
Eastern Conference
Carolina
Eric Robinson - GP 13, G 3, A 3, Pts 6, 10:29 ATOI, +5, 20 SOG, 14 PIM
Taylor Hall - GP 13, G 5, A 11, Pts 16, 16:22 ATOI, +11, 37 SOG, 10 PIM
Mark Jankowski - GP 13, G 0, A 4, Pts 4, 12:05 ATOI, +3, 11 SOG
William Carrier - GP 13, G 0, A 3, Pts 3, 10:24 ATOI, +4, 12 SOG
Hall and Frederik Andersen are the leading candidates for the Conn Smythe if the Hurricanes come out victorious in the Final. A big part of Carolina’s success has been the offensive contribution of the Canes fourth-line of Robinson, Jankowski, and Carrier. Robinson had three goals in the five-game series victory over Montreal.
Boston
Casey Mittelstadt - GP 6, G 0, A 2, Pts 2, 14:59 ATOI, -4, 8 SOG
Nikita Zadorov - GP 6, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 19:35 ATOI, -1, 6 SOG, 37 PIM
Henri Jokiharju - GP 2, 15:50 ATOI, +1, 4 SOG
Montreal
None
Tampa Bay
Zemgus Girgensons - GP 7, 11:41 ATOI, -2, 2 SOG 4 PIM
Ottawa
Dennis Gilbert - GP 3, 9:52 ATOI, -1, 6 PIM
Dylan Cozens - GP 4, G 2, A 0, Pts 2, 20:01 ATOI, 11 SOG
Linus Ullmark - GP - 4, Record 0-4, 2.03 GAA, save % .932
Philadelphia
Rasmus Ristolainen - GP 10, G 1, A 4, Pts 5, 25:00 ATOI, +1, 18 SOG, 20 PIM
Pittsburgh
Connor Clifton - GP 3, 11:50 ATOI, -3, 1 SOG
Other Sabres Stories
Western Conference
Vegas
Jack Eichel - GP 16, G 2, A 16, Pts 18, 22:14 ATOI, 42 SOG, 12 PIM
Brayden McNabb - GP 15, G 1, A 3, Pts 4, 20:52 ATOI, 18 SOG, +7, 19 PIM
Colorado
None
Dallas
Tyler Myers - GP 5, 19:41 ATOI, -5, 9 SOG, 4 PIM
Ilya Lyubushkin - GP 2, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 13:31 ATOI, 1 SOG
Minnesota
Marcus Foligno - GP 11, G 2, A 1, Pts 3, 11:29 ATOI, +1, 7 SOG, 8 PIM
Zach Bogosian - GP 9, 12:45 ATOI, -2, 3 SOG, 4 PIM
Marcus Johansson - GP 11, G 4, A 0, Pts 4, 15:06 ATOI, 18 SOG, 2 PIM
Utah
JJ Peterka - GP 6, 13:38 ATOI, 5 SOG, -3, 2 PIM
Anaheim
None
Edmonton
Matthew Savoie - GP 6, G 0, A 1, Pts 1, 14:17 ATOI, 10 SOG, -1, 2 PIM
Los Angeles
Joel Armia - GP 3, 12:43 ATOI, 1 SOG, -1, 2 PIM