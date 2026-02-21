Injured Thompson Expected To Play Vs. Canada, Tuch Not Focusing On Uncertain Future

Tuch has reportedly been looking for more than $10 million on an eight-year deal, similar to the contract signed by LA forward Adrian Kempe earlier this season, and reportedly there still remains a significant gap in the price that Tuch’s representatives are looking for and what Buffalo is willing to pay him. The possibility of Tuch being an own rental past the deadline is increasing. The trade of winger Artemi Panarin just prior to the break and his signing a two-year, $22 million extension in Los Angeles makes Tuch the top free agent target this summer and more likely to see what options are out there on the open market.