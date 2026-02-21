Injured Thompson Expected To Play Vs. Canada, Tuch Not Focusing On Uncertain Future

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson has been a key contributor for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, scoring three goals in five games and being a lethal weapon on the American power play, as he has been this season for the Sabres. Thompson scored in the 6-2 semi-final victory over Slovakia on Friday, but did not play in the third period for precautionary reasons after blocking a shot with his foot in the second period.
On Saturday, Thompson participated in practice and Team USA Mike Sullivan indicated that the big forward looked good out there, leading to a likelihood that he will play in the gold medal game against Canada on Sunday. The American squad and Team Canada both went 5-0 through the preliminary round, quarter and semi finals, and each squad had their close calls, with Team USA being forced to overtime with Sweden before Quinn Hughes’ game-winner, and Canada staging a pair of third-period come-from-behind victories against Czechia and Finland.
Back in Buffalo, the Sabres held practice for the third straight day at LECOM Harborcenter in preparation for their return to action next Wednesday in New Jersey. Winger Alex Tuch spoke with the media about the upcoming gold medal game and his status regarding the ongoing contract negotiations with the Sabres, and the upcoming trade deadline.
"(Tage) has been really dynamic for him. He's really good in the power play. He's just playing that power forward role, getting some good hits, getting shots on net, being dangerous every time he's on the ice. It's been good to see." Tuch said. "I haven't focused on (the trade deadline). Honestly. I'm just focused on playing the next game. I'm focused on being a Buffalo Sabre and doing whatever I can to help our team win."
Other Sabres Stories
The majority of NHL insiders are reflecting the same message less than two weeks before the deadline, that Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen is hesitant to mess with the club’s chemistry and weaken their roster going down the stretch of the regular season, with Buffalo holding just a six point lead in the Eastern Conference playoff race. There has been no indication that any progress has been made in negotiations with Tuch’s agents Brian and Scott Bartlett, in spite of the lines of communication with Kekalainen being open.
Tuch has reportedly been looking for more than $10 million on an eight-year deal, similar to the contract signed by LA forward Adrian Kempe earlier this season, and reportedly there still remains a significant gap in the price that Tuch’s representatives are looking for and what Buffalo is willing to pay him. The possibility of Tuch being an own rental past the deadline is increasing. The trade of winger Artemi Panarin just prior to the break and his signing a two-year, $22 million extension in Los Angeles makes Tuch the top free agent target this summer and more likely to see what options are out there on the open market.