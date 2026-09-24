Injuries To Blueline Providing Early Adversity For Sabres

"We could have a pair of Power and Dahlin that played together in the past that could eat up a lot of minutes and be a real good pair," Ruff said. “You could have almost anything. If Owen is going to be up, you'd have two lefties in Power and Dahlin, you could have those guys rotate with different players. Right now, we don't have an answer on what the pairs may look like. I know that there's a history of Power and Dahlin that (have) played some together, but that means two lefties, and that's going to put two righties together."