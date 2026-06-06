Inside Buffalo’s Salary Cap Squeeze: One Trade That Could Save The Offseason

Buffalo’s push toward contention is colliding with a tight salary cap situation, and a potential move involving Jordan Greenway could be the key decision that determines how flexible—or restricted—the Sabres are this offseason.
The Buffalo Sabres finally look like a team ready to take a real step forward—but the cost of getting there might force them into some uncomfortable decisions they can’t afford to avoid.
Cap Crunch Forces Difficult Decisions In Buffalo
Buffalo’s rise toward consistent contention has brought the kind of problem every rebuilding team eventually hopes for: too many meaningful players, not enough financial breathing room. With Alex Tuch and Zach Benson emerging as core contributors during the Sabres’ postseason return, the challenge now shifts from development to retention.
But both players are either approaching or entering contract uncertainty, and that’s where the situation tightens. With just under $12 million in cap space available, Buffalo doesn’t have the flexibility to simply extend everyone and sort it out later. Every decision now carries long-term consequences, especially with Tuch projected to command a significant raise on his next deal.
That leaves general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and the front office in a position where subtraction may have to come before addition—creating space before trying to fill it.
Jordan Greenway Becomes A Potential Salary Relief Option
One of the most straightforward ways to manufacture that flexibility could come through Jordan Greenway. Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff recently identified him as a candidate for a potential cap-related move this offseason, pointing to his physical style of play while also questioning whether his contract still fits Buffalo’s direction.
Greenway is entering the final year of his deal, and moving him would immediately open up roughly $4 million in cap space. In a vacuum, that doesn’t sound transformative—but in a tightly managed offseason, it becomes the kind of number that changes negotiations entirely.
That space could give Buffalo more leverage in discussions with Benson, while also preserving the ability to commit long-term to Tuch. It’s less about replacing Greenway’s production and more about buying optionality in a summer where very little of it exists.
Looking further ahead, Buffalo’s cap outlook is still strong, with projections showing over $53 million in space for 2027-28 and even more in the following seasons. The issue isn’t future flexibility—it’s surviving the present without limiting it.
Trade Market And Return Scenarios For A Flexibility Play
So the question becomes: who actually takes him?
The most realistic landing spots are teams with cap space and a willingness to absorb short-term contracts in exchange for modest cost. Rebuilding or transitional clubs tend to dominate this market, and Greenway fits that profile almost perfectly.
The Vancouver Canucks have been loosely tied to similar veteran adds before and do have the flexibility to take on a contract of this size. The New York Rangers also sit in an interesting position, with a large group of young forwards approaching restricted free agency and a roster that could benefit from low-risk depth.
Still, the cleanest fit might be the Chicago Blackhawks. With roughly $40 million in cap space, Chicago has more room than almost anyone in the league. Even accounting for future extensions for key pieces like Connor Bedard, a $4 million one-year commitment would barely register against their overall flexibility.
For Chicago, the appeal wouldn’t be offensive upside—it would be structure. A veteran presence who can stabilize shifts, bring physicality, and support a young roster transitioning toward competitiveness.
As for return value, expectations remain modest. A late-round pick would be the baseline, with a third-round pick representing a strong outcome depending on market demand. Buffalo’s preference would likely be draft capital rather than taking salary back, keeping the move clean from a cap perspective.
There is also the possibility of adding a depth player to sweeten the deal. Defenseman Jack Rathbone is one name that could be moved in such a scenario, as Buffalo’s defensive depth continues to crowd out players fighting for NHL opportunity. A change of scenery could benefit him, while also giving the Sabres additional asset value in the process.
In the end, this isn’t about a single player. It’s about whether Buffalo wants to pay the price of staying flexible—or risk letting the cap dictate the next phase of their rise.