Insider Buzz Links Sabres To Surprise Pursuit Of Islanders Superstar

A new trade rumor has Buffalo Sabres fans buzzing after reports linked the club to a potential blockbuster pursuit of Islanders star Mathew Barzal as they look to upgrade their top-line scoring.
Buffalo’s hunt for a true top-line difference-maker may have just collided with one of the most dynamic — and complicated — names potentially on the trade market.
The Sabres’ ongoing search for scoring help at the top of their lineup could take a significant turn this summer, especially if winger Alex Tuch walks in free agency, and a new potential target has entered the conversation.
Islanders Gauge Market As Barzal Draws Attention
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reported Monday the New York Islanders are "exploring the market" for three-time All-Star forward Mathew Barzal.
"The club would like to clear some cap space, but it's a big financial commitment with four years left at $9.15 million through 2030-31," Garrioch wrote.
Barzal is coming off a strong 2025-26 season that saw him post 72 points (19 goals and 53 assists) in 81 games, including 20 points on the power play — a particularly relevant detail for a Buffalo team that has struggled to consistently convert with the man advantage.
There are a couple hurdles to jump, as is the case with most deals.
The first is financial. Barzal’s $9.15 million cap hit runs through 2030-31, meaning the Islanders would likely need to absorb salary or take back contracts such as Josh Norris ($7.95 million AAV through 2029-30) or a shorter-term deal like Jordan Greenway ($4 million AAV for one year) to make any framework work for Buffalo.
The second complication is contractual control. Barzal carries a 22-team no-trade clause (via PuckPedia), giving him significant leverage over any potential destination. Whether Western New York would even be on his radar remains unclear.
Buffalo general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, however, is expected to remain aggressive in exploring top-six upgrades as the front office evaluates its long-term direction.
The Sabres already have encouraging depth emerging, including top prospect Konsta Helenius and the anticipated return of Jiri Kulich following a blood clot issue, but there is still a clear need for another elite offensive driver to push the team into true contention.
Barzal, who has 534 points in 611 career games, fits the mold of a high-end playmaker capable of elevating those around him. His elite skating ability — ranked in the 99th percentile in multiple NHL EDGE categories — makes him an especially intriguing match for Buffalo’s fast-paced system.
He also ranks in the 90th percentile in projected wins above replacement (WAR) among forwards based on a weighted three-year average, according to HockeyStats.com.
High Cost, High Reward Scenario For Buffalo
While Buffalo’s long-term ideal solution may still be a true top-line center, Barzal’s ability to drive offense could create immediate chemistry, particularly alongside a finisher like Tage Thompson.
Of course, any deal of this magnitude would come at a steep price.
A potential framework could include Josh Norris, 2025 first-round pick Radim Mrtka, a secondary prospect such as Anton Wahlberg or Brodie Ziemer, and Buffalo’s 2026 first-round selection.
If the Islanders were willing to retain salary — which appears unlikely given their reported desire to clear cap space — the Sabres would likely need to upgrade the prospect piece, potentially involving players like Konsta Helenius or Noah Ostlund instead.
That type of package would be substantial, but it would immediately reshape Buffalo’s top line, potentially forming a core of Barzal driving play alongside Thompson and Bowen Byram or Zach Benson depending on deployment.
In the end, Buffalo’s front office will need to walk a fine line between preserving its young core and striking boldly enough to finally push the roster into contender territory — and Barzal, at least on paper, checks plenty of boxes, even if the path to acquiring him is anything but simple.