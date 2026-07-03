Is Buffalo In On Patrick Kane?; Sabres Sign Pair To Bolster Rochester

Rumors of the Buffalo native heading to his hometown team have circulated ever since he was dealt by the Blackhawks in 2023, but the circumstances with the Sabres as a playoff team could be a good fit. Kane being added for secondary offense and as a Tuch replacement on the power play would be beneficial,, since he posted 79 assists over the last two seasons. It is just a question of whether he wants to play in his hometown at the end of his career.