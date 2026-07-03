Is Buffalo In On Patrick Kane?; Sabres Sign Pair To Bolster Rochester

Buffalo native and free agent winger rumored to be considering his hometown team
The Buffalo Sabres completed their four-day development camp with a three-on-three scrimmage on Thursday, and after being mostly quiet on the opening day of free agency, GM Jarmo Kekalainen made a number of signings aimed mostly at bolstering the AHL Rochester Americans, with the trade of Anton Wahlberg to Anaheim and likelihood that youngsters like Konsta Helenius and Noah Ostlund will be in Buffalo full time next season.
The Sabres signed big winger Aidan McDonough to a one-year, $850,000 contract, and forward Matthew Peca to a two-year AHL deal. McDonough, 26, played four years at Northeastern University and the last three seasons has played for three AHL clubs. Last season, he scored 23 goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Peca, 33, has played for four NHL clubs, starting with Tampa Bay in 2016 and mostly with Springfield and Syracuse in the AHL.
The Amerks will be going through a significant roster upheaval next season, as 2025 first rounder Radim Mrtka, 2023 second-rounder Maxim Strbak, and 2022 sixth-rounder Jake Richard will be joining the club, and after the trade of Devon Levi to Edmonton on Wednesday, they will likely have Topias Leinonen and Scott Ratzlaff sharing the duties.
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According to Puckpedia, the Sabres have $8.6 million in cap space remaining after re-signing defenseman Olen Zellweger earlier this week. Forward Peyton Krebs is a restricted free agent and is eligible for arbitration, which likely means that Kekalainen has room to add one player to help fill the offensive gap created by the departure of Alex Tuch.
Future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Kane remains unsigned after the first two days of free agency. The three-time Stanley Cup winner spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, but with the impending departure of Dylan Larkin, the 37-year-old appears to be open to moving on. There was some speculation that Kane would be heading to Toronto to play with Auston Matthews, but after the barrage of signings the Leafs made on July 1, they do not have the room under the salary cap.
Rumors of the Buffalo native heading to his hometown team have circulated ever since he was dealt by the Blackhawks in 2023, but the circumstances with the Sabres as a playoff team could be a good fit. Kane being added for secondary offense and as a Tuch replacement on the power play would be beneficial,, since he posted 79 assists over the last two seasons. It is just a question of whether he wants to play in his hometown at the end of his career.