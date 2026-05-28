Is Jake DeBrusk The Missing Piece For A Rising Buffalo Sabres Team?

What also makes him intriguing for Buffalo is that his production has never been about carrying an offense alone. He’s operated in systems where the spotlight was elsewhere, yet he still found ways to contribute consistently enough to stay relevant in top-nine conversations. In Buffalo, that dynamic shifts. The Sabres wouldn’t be asking him to be a savior, but they would be asking him to be visible—night in and night out—in a top-six role that currently lacks certainty if Tuch’s future changes.