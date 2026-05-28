Is Jake DeBrusk The Missing Piece For A Rising Buffalo Sabres Team?

With Alex Tuch’s future still unresolved, the Buffalo Sabres are weighing whether Jake DeBrusk’s steady scoring and playoff experience could be the type of top-six addition that finally pushes them from rising contender to true playoff threat.
The Buffalo Sabres are inching toward something that looks like real contention, but the future of their roster still feels like it’s being negotiated in real time—with the Alex Tuch situation hanging over everything like a decision the franchise can’t afford to get wrong.
A Roster On The Edge Of Real Contention
There’s a growing sense around the league that the Alex Tuch question will define how aggressive the Buffalo Sabres front office can truly be this offseason. If Tuch remains part of the long-term core, the Sabres can afford patience and internal growth. If he doesn’t, the urgency to inject proven top-six talent becomes immediate.
That’s where the conversation starts to widen beyond internal development and into the trade and free-agent market. Buffalo doesn’t just need bodies—they need players who can stabilize the top six while younger pieces continue to mature into larger roles.
One name that continues to surface as a realistic fit is Jake DeBrusk of the Vancouver Canucks. He isn’t the flashiest option on the board, but his profile is exactly the type that tends to thrive when placed into a more defined, competitive structure.
DeBrusk has already experienced different stages of winning environments, including a deep postseason run with Boston earlier in his career, and he’s seen firsthand what it looks like when expectations go beyond simply surviving a season. That context matters. Players who have lived through high-pressure playoff hockey tend to adjust quickly when asked to elevate again in a new market.
What also makes him intriguing for Buffalo is that his production has never been about carrying an offense alone. He’s operated in systems where the spotlight was elsewhere, yet he still found ways to contribute consistently enough to stay relevant in top-nine conversations. In Buffalo, that dynamic shifts. The Sabres wouldn’t be asking him to be a savior, but they would be asking him to be visible—night in and night out—in a top-six role that currently lacks certainty if Tuch’s future changes.
Why Vancouver’s Position Could Open The Door
The more important factor here might not be what DeBrusk is doing, but what Vancouver is willing to do.
The Vancouver Canucks have already shown a willingness to retool parts of their roster when the return makes sense, and that kind of flexibility often signals that no middle-tier contract is fully untouchable. In situations like this, pending organizational direction matters as much as individual performance.
Buffalo, meanwhile, is in a position where assets are not the problem. The Sabres are holding multiple early-round picks across upcoming drafts, giving them the kind of flexibility that can accelerate a move if they decide a player fits their timeline. The question is less about whether they can afford DeBrusk, and more about whether they believe he meaningfully shifts their identity from “emerging” to “arriving.”
A deal structure similar to a first- and third-round pick has been floated in league circles for comparable wingers in similar contractual situations, though the exact return would depend heavily on Vancouver’s internal valuation and how motivated they are to move money out of their forward group.
Buffalo could also explore ways to balance contracts within the deal itself. Expiring or movable mid-tier contracts could be attached to facilitate cap flow, but those decisions would depend on whether the Canucks prioritize picks, flexibility, or NHL-ready depth in return.
What makes this particularly interesting is how it ties back to the larger Sabres identity question. The organization has already shown flashes of being more competitive than in years past, especially following their recent playoff push and improved divisional standing. But sustaining that leap requires more than momentum—it requires personnel decisions that reinforce belief.
If the Sabres are truly trying to solidify themselves as a consistent postseason threat rather than a one-year breakthrough story, then moves like this become defining tests of intent.
And ultimately, that’s where the conversation circles back to Tuch. Every forward decision Buffalo makes this offseason will, in some way, be filtered through whether they believe he is part of the long-term foundation or part of a reshaping core.
Because if he stays, DeBrusk becomes a complementary upgrade. If he doesn’t, DeBrusk starts to look more like a necessity than an option.