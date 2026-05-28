Is This The End In Buffalo? Alex Tuch Extension Talks Collapsed Before Playoffs
Extension talks between Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres reportedly fell apart before the playoffs, leaving his future with the franchise increasingly uncertain as free agency approaches.
Another season of progress in Buffalo may end the same way too many others have—by watching a core player walk straight out the door.
What began as a standard extension negotiation has gradually shifted into a high-stakes standoff, with the Alex Tuch now staring down a situation where staying with the Buffalo Sabres is starting to look less like the default outcome and more like the unlikely one.
Contract Drift And A Growing Gap In Buffalo
According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, talks between Tuch and Buffalo stalled late in the season and carried into the playoffs, with no meaningful traction as both sides hardened their positions.
"At that point, they were not close on money," Kaplan wrote. "They'll now circle back on conversations, and Tuch's camp feels as if it doesn't yet have a final answer from GM Jarmo Kekalainen. So the question is whether that gap has narrowed into striking distance."
That gap, however, has always been the issue. Buffalo opened discussions around the $8 million range under former GM Kevyn Adams, later nudging upward after organizational changes, but never reaching anything close to serious alignment.
Tuch’s side has remained anchored near $10.5 million annually, with some belief that number could climb closer to $11 million given his status as the premier forward set to hit free agency. The problem for Buffalo isn’t just the number—it’s everything that number forces them to reconsider.
The Sabres are also juggling priorities elsewhere, including long-term extensions for younger core players like Zach Benson and Bowen Byram, all while working within a tightening cap structure that leaves very little room for escalation.
The Cap Reality That Is Boxing Buffalo In
Even if the Sabres wanted to keep their core intact, the financial picture is becoming increasingly unforgiving. The projected cost of their offseason priorities paints a clear and uncomfortable picture of constraint.
Tuch alone is expected to land in the range of a seven-year deal worth roughly $10.1 million annually. Add in extensions for Benson, center Peyton Krebs, and depth winger Beck Malenstyn, and Buffalo is quickly pushed into territory where flexibility disappears entirely.
Even before accounting for roster depth, the Sabres are already looking at more than $23 million in required commitments for next season. Once basic roster spots are filled, that figure creeps closer to $25 million.
The issue is simple: Buffalo is projected to have just under $13 million in available cap space.
That gap means subtraction is unavoidable. Roughly $12 million would need to be moved out without significant salary coming back, a task that becomes even more complicated when factoring in contracts that are difficult to move or essential to roster balance.
Veterans like Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker are obvious candidates for discussion, but neither move is clean or simple. Even younger pieces like Jack Quinn would require careful replacement planning if dealt.
Goaltending adds another layer of uncertainty, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen representing both value and risk depending on how Buffalo views its timeline in net.
A Franchise At A Financial Crossroads
The Sabres’ dilemma is no longer just about whether Tuch is worth the asking price—it’s about whether paying it now compromises everything they’ve built toward.
Even if Buffalo could engineer short-term cap relief through trades, the timeline to execute multiple moves before July 1 is extremely tight. And the longer negotiations drag on, the more leverage shifts toward the player approaching unrestricted free agency.
At the heart of it, this is the classic NHL tension: keep the proven veteran or preserve flexibility for what comes next.
Buffalo finally ended its playoff drought, but sustaining that step forward may require walking away from one of the players who helped get them there.