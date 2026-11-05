It Took Some Time, But This Sabres Rising Star Is Killing It

Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 1:35 AM
Sometimes it takes some maturing for young NHL players to adadpt to the league. And the Buffalo Sabres have a present-day example of just such a young NHLer. This Sabres veteran forward has needed time to grow his game, but he's one of Buffalo's top point producers – and he's due for a raise.
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