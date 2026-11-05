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It Took Some Time, But This Sabres Rising Star Is Killing It

It Took Some Time, But This Sabres Rising Star Is Killing It

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Adam Proteau
Partner
Nov 5, 2026 1:35 AM

Sometimes it takes some maturing for young NHL players to adadpt to the league. And the Buffalo Sabres have a present-day example of just such a young NHLer. This Sabres veteran forward has needed time to grow his game, but he's one of Buffalo's top point producers – and he's due for a raise.

Jack Quinn (Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images)Jack Quinn (Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images)

When the Buffalo Sabres made a youth movement a handful of seasons ago, they did so knowing the youngsters they bring in may not mature into true difference-makers at the NHL level right away. Sometimes it’s about physical maturing, sometimes it’s about mental maturing, and sometimes it’s just the plain old difficulty of being in the world’s best hockey league, with grown men, that needs some getting accustomed to.

Take Sabres winger Jack Quinn, for instance: drafted eighth-overall in the 2020 draft, Quinn had a decent initial NHL season, posting 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games in the 2022-23 season. The following year, Quinn had nine goals and 19 points in 27 games – but he missed the other 55 with two significant injuries. Nobody said life was fair, but Quinn had no choice but to roll with the punches and try to put his bad days behind him.

And that’s exactly what Quinn has done: in his first year after that 19-point season, Quinn put up 39 points in 74 games. Then, last season, Quinn had his first 20-goal season, and he also added career-highs in assists (31) and points (51) in 82 games. And this season, Quinn is off to a smashing start, currently sitting second in the goals and points department with eight goals and 14 points in 14 games. 

Quinn has been getting the attention of Sabres coach Lindy Ruff – and it shows in his ice-time usage. He’s averaging a career-best 19:16 – nearly four minutes higher than the 15:36 he averaged last season. Ruff is giving Quinn opportunities, and Quinn has been rewarding Ruff for his confidence in him. 

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Quinn also has the added motivation this season of being in a contract year. Sure, he’ll still going to be an RFA next summer, but a strong showing this season will force Buffalo to either sign him to a lucrative extension, or have him open to the possibility of being tendered an offer sheet, or trade him. That last option would be an unmitigated disaster for the Sabres, so Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s job is to drive a hard bargain that doesn’t sour Quinn on the organization, but that ultimately gets the Sabres and Quinn on the same page.

At 25 years old, Quinn still has his best days ahead of him. He may not ever be on a superstar level, but Quinn can be a high-end secondary point-producer and a fixture in Buffalo’s top-six group of forwards. 

If Kekalainen can keep Quinn’s financial-ask to as low a level as possible, that will help the Sabres, But there also has to be a reward of sorts for ratcheting up your game, and that’s certainly true of what Quinn is doing in Buffalo. 

For quite some time in recent history, the Sabres have been built for the future, but who’s kidding who – the future is now. And the same can be said for Quinn. Like many, if not most NHLers, it took Quinn a few years before he got the knack for playing against the planet’s best players, but Quinn has turned the corner and established himself as a key component for Buffalo.

Thus, it’s soon going to be time to pay Quinn like he was a crucial component. He’s making $3.375-million, but we can see Quinn easily doubling that. With the salary cap ceiling going up, the Sabres will be able to support a sizeable raise for Quinn, and as he continues rising up the ladder as an increasingly-dangerous player for the Sabres

Quinn is realizing his promise, and he’s got every reason to want to be part of the solution in Buffalo. And the more he matures, the bigger his bank account is going to grow.

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