It Took Some Time, But This Sabres Rising Star Is Killing It

Quinn also has the added motivation this season of being in a contract year. Sure, he’ll still going to be an RFA next summer, but a strong showing this season will force Buffalo to either sign him to a lucrative extension, or have him open to the possibility of being tendered an offer sheet, or trade him. That last option would be an unmitigated disaster for the Sabres, so Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s job is to drive a hard bargain that doesn’t sour Quinn on the organization, but that ultimately gets the Sabres and Quinn on the same page.