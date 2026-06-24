Kekalainen Confirms Alex Tuch Is Headed To Free Agency

We tried to Bo to stay, and that was the first priority....I was working on that during the whole year, because I thought his role was big on the team. He played 23 minutes, including power play time. The difference between Rasmus Dahlin, who had the most ice time on the team, but he wanted to get a chance to be a #1 defenseman, I respect that. He has a year left before he gets to free agency. That's where the players have a lot of power, and now you see that sometimes, even two years left in the contract, where they sort of make a power move and make it well known that they're not signing an extension, and the more turn that you have left, the better value you can get for a player. In this case, we have one more year left before his free agency, and we feel we got very good value.