Kesselring Never Found His Footing With Sabres

The Sabres acquisition of Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley from Winnipeg at the trade deadline relegated Kesselring further down the depth chart, which was reflected in his playing only 4:25 in his only playoff game against Boston. GM Jarmo Kekalainen faces a difficult task this summer with just under $13 million in available cap space, and RFA’s Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson to sign, so Buffalo could not afford to re-sign Kesselring, who is one year away from unrestricted free agency, and looking for more of an opportunity to play.