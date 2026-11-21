Quinn’s excellent start essentially assures him of a major raise on his 2026-27 salary of $3.375-million. The question is, does Kekalainen want him signed to a short-term deal to take advantage of the team’s control over Quinn, or does he give him a notable-enough raise to get him to agree to a six-or-seven-year extension? You can make a decent case for either choice, but if you’re really confident about Quinn’s role with this team, you should sign him for the long haul and see if you get him an annual dollar amount that will look like a bargain in retrospect three or four seasons from now.