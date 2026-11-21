Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 12:29 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have much of their roster signed beyond this season, with some notable exceptions. These two soon-to-be RFA forwards have differing amounts of leverage, but the bottom line is the same – Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs them signed to new team-friendly extensions. Can he do it?
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