Know Your Enemy: Drastically-Different, Vastly-Improved Maple Leafs Will Be Much Tougher Opponent For Sabres This Season

That said, we can’t help but be bullish on the changes Maple Leafs GM John Chayka has made – beginning with the most important position, which is in net. We get it – Bobrovsky had a sub-par season with the Panthers last year, and he’s now 38 years old. So if his game falls off, it could get ugly in Leafs Land. However, if the Leafs’ defense corps gets the anticipated bump from the return of vital blueliner Chris Tanev, Bobrovsky could wind up giving Toronto better netminding than the Sabres have.