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Know Your Enemy: Mediocre Devils Should Be Easy-Pickings For Sabres

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Adam Proteau
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Sep 16, 2026 11:20 PM

As part of an ongoing Sabres series, we're breaking down each of Buffalo's 15 Eastern Conference opponents. And in this file, we're spotlighting the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey has some great players, but they're a team the Sabres need to beat a weaker team in the Devils.

Ed Mulholland, Imagn ImagesEd Mulholland, Imagn Images

]The Buffalo Sabres’ 2025-26 season was a huge relief to long-suffering Sabres fans, as they finished first in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. They also beat the Boston Bruins in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series before falling to the Montreal Canadiens in Round 2. Things are definitely looking up for this Sabres squad.

Meanwhile, here at TheHockeyNews.com, we're analyzing the Sabres’ Eastern Conference opponents in an online series titled “Know Your Enemy”. For the second straight season, we’re breaking down how Buffalo played against each East team, as well as how they’re likely to fare against them in 2026-27. And in this particular file, we’re focused on the New Jersey Devils

The Devils made some notable changes – first and foremost, in net. But what can we expect from New Jersey this year?.

BUFFALO SABRES VS. NEW JERSEY DEVILS

NEW DEVILS PLAYERS: Sunny Mehta (GM), David Rittich (G), Anthony Mantha (LW), Evan Rodrigues (RW), Jesper Boqvist (LW), Luke Evangelista (RW)

2025-26 SERIES: Sabres 2-1-0, Devils 1-2-0

2026-27 GAMES AGAINST EACH OTHER: December 26, at Buffalo; January 12 at Buffalo; February 20 at New Jersey

CAN THE SABRES BEAT THIS TEAM? The Devils dealt veteran Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers, and to replace him, New Jersey signed journeyman Rittich, who posted a save percentage of .894 or worse in each of the past two seasons. That shouldn’t cause Devils fans to be overly optimistic about their chances of making the playoffs this year – unless, say, new GM Mehta pulls off a blockbuster trade for Winnipeg Jets superstar netminder Connor Hellebuyck. If that happens, all bets are off for the ceiling for New Jersey. 

However, as it stands, the Devils are a very beatable group. The Hughes Bros., Luke and Jack Hughes, may be waiting on brother Quinn Hughes if he leaves the Minnesota Wild. And again, if that’s the caliber of player Mehta can bring in, suddenly New Jersey rockets near or at the top of the Metropolitan Division. 

The Sabres will see the Devils three times in less than two months, beginning on Boxing Day and ending 55 days later. But two of the games against New Jersey will take place in Buffalo, and the Sabres need to take advantage of that. Buffalo’s home record last season was a solid 26-10-5, and that means there’s no excuse for them not to make the most of their games at KeyBank Center. And that goes double against the Devils, who were a thoroughly-mediocre 21-20-0 on the road.

New Jersey is clearly still a work-in-progress, so the Sabres can’t take their foot off the gas simply because the Devils aren’t particularly imposing at the moment. If Buffalo is to repeat as Atlantic regular-season champs, they have to make the most of games against teams they ought to beat – and right now, the Devils are most-definitely a team they ought to beat this season.

Giving up valuable standings points to non-elite teams will only hurt the Sabres, and coach Lindy Ruff must ensure his team are stone-cold killers against weaker opponents.

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