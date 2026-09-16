Know Your Enemy: Mediocre Devils Should Be Easy-Pickings For Sabres

Ed Mulholland, Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2026 11:20 PM
As part of an ongoing Sabres series, we're breaking down each of Buffalo's 15 Eastern Conference opponents. And in this file, we're spotlighting the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey has some great players, but they're a team the Sabres need to beat a weaker team in the Devils.
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