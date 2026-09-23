Know Your Enemy: On-The-Rise Flyers Will Be Tough Test For Sabres

Eric Hartline, Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2026 2:42 PM
As part of an ongoing pre-season series here on TheHockeyNews.com, we're focusing on the Buffalo Sabres' Eastern Conference opponents this season. And in this file, we're focused on the Philadelphia Flyers. Should the Sabres win at least two of their three games against the Flyers this season?
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy