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Know Your Enemy: Retooled Rangers Will Be Tougher Opponent For Sabres In 2026-27

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Adam Proteau
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Sep 18, 2026 11:23 PM

The Buffalo Sabres mostly handled their tilts against the New York Rangers last year, winning two of three regular-season games. And in this file in THN.com's "Know Your Enemy" series, we're analyzing how the Sabres will fare against the Blueshirts in 2026-27. Who will be supreme in New York state?

Dennis Schneidler, Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler, Imagn Images

By-and-large, the Buffalo Sabres had a great 2025-26 season, finishing atop the Atlantic Division, then beating the Boston Bruins in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. That was manna from heaven for Sabres fans – and now, their appetite has been whetted. 

Meanwhile, here at TheHockeyNews.com, we’re analyzing the Sabres’ Eastern Conference opponents in an online series called “Know Your Enemy”. In each file in this series, we’re breaking down how Buffalo played against each East team, in addition to how they’re likely fare against the team this year. And in this file, we’re turning our attention to the New York Rangers.

The Rangers have one of the biggest markets in the league to try and satisfy, but there’s no assurance they’ll be better enough this year to challenge for a playoff position. Here’s this writer’s perspective on how the Sabres will do in their three regular-season showdowns this year:

BUFFALO SABRES VS. NEW YORK RANGERS

NEW RANGERS PLAYERS: Pavel Dorofeyev (RW), Joonas Korpisalo (G), Marcus Pettersson (D), Sean Durzi (D), Oliver Bjorkstrand (RW), Joe Veleno (C)

2025-26 SERIES: Sabres 2-1-0, Islanders 1-2-0

2026-27 GAMES AGAINST EACH OTHER: November 25 at Buffalo; February 15 at Rangers; March 6 at Buffalo

CAN THE SABRES BEAT THIS TEAM? The Sabres took two out of three games against the Rangers last season, but this is a significantly-changed Blueshirts roster, as GM Chris Drury is under all sorts of pressure to get his team back into the post-season after two calamitous years of constant letdown. And by THN.com’s standards, the Rangers did have one of the better off-seasons of any NHL team.

So, the Rangers team Buffalo takes on this year will be considerably different than the one they saw last season. And the biggest area of improvement – other than adding former Vegas Golden Knights sniper Dorofeyev – is on defense, where Drury picked up Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks, and Durzi was acquired from Utah in the trade that sent veteran center Vincent Trocheck to the Mammoth

That improvement will almost certainly help star goaltender Igor Shesterkin, but if Shesterkin is injured for any significant stretch, and the Sabres are playing the Blueshirts during one of those stretches, the Rangers’ new backup – former Bruins and Ottawa Senators veteran Korpisalo – Buffalo will need to take advantage of that matchup.

Otherwise, the Rangers will be a tougher opponent for the Sabres than they’ve been for a while now. Drury still desperately needs some internal improvement and young players to step up and evolve into difference-makers, but he’s been given a mandate by Rangers ownership to retool instead of rebuild. That may be a decision the Blueshirts come to regret, but for now, at least, the Rangers will be harder to knock around for Buffalo. 

And while we still expect the Sabres to win the season series against the Rangers this season, it’s going to take a stronger effort, and a consistent thrust from Buffalo to get the job done and keep the Rangers out of the playoff picture yet again.

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