Know Your Enemy: Retooled Rangers Will Be Tougher Opponent For Sabres In 2026-27

Dennis Schneidler, Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2026 11:23 PM
The Buffalo Sabres mostly handled their tilts against the New York Rangers last year, winning two of three regular-season games. And in this file in THN.com's "Know Your Enemy" series, we're analyzing how the Sabres will fare against the Blueshirts in 2026-27. Who will be supreme in New York state?
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