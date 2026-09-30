Know Your Enemy: Sabres Must Prove Tuch Was Wrong To Leave Buffalo For Washington

Geoff Burke, Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2026 10:21 PM
As part of a THN.com series, we're focusing on the Buffalo Sabres' Eastern Conference opponents this year. And in this file, we're analyzing the Washington Capitals. The Caps got a major talent infusion this summer, including former Sabre Alex Tuch. Can the Sabres beat this new-look Capitals squad?
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