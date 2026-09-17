Know Your Enemy: Sabres Should Be Sweeping Aging Islanders To Improve Their Playoff Position

Timothy T. Ludwig Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2026 11:29 PM
The Buffalo Sabres had a great 2025-26 season, But in this "Know "Your Enemy file on THN.com, we're ajnalyzing how the Sabres will play against all Eastern Conference teams, In this file, we're focusing on the New York Islanders. Will the Sabres sweep the Isles for the second straight season?
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