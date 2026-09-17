Know Your Enemy: Sabres Should Be Sweeping Aging Islanders To Improve Their Playoff Position

Otherwise, we’re going to get to the end of the regular season, and Buffalo will be looking up at the standings, wondering why they didn’t finish with home-ice advantage – or why they may miss the playoffs altogether this year. The difference between standings position can come down to only two or three teams, and if the Sabres are squandering points against teams they ought to beat every time out, they could come to rue the day they took their foot off the gas and squandered their season.