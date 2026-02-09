Lineup Disposition Of Current And Former Sabres At The Winter Olympics

Thompson is expected to be heavily relied on as a trigger man for the US squad, which did not select talented goal scorers Cole Caufield and Jason Robertson, opting for the more defensively inclined Brock Nelson, Vincent Trocheck, and JT Miller. The Americans fell short in the Four Nations Face-off due to injuries to key players (Charlie McAvoy and both Tkachuks) and have a number of players (Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes) who just returned from the injured list before heading to Italy.