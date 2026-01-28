Luukkonen Injured In Game Against Leafs

Sabres goalie left in the first period after a goal by Auston Matthews
The Buffalo Sabres were in the final game of their five-game road swing in Toronto on Tuesday, and instead of starting Alex Lyon in pursuit of a club-record 10th straight victory, head coach Lindy Ruff opted to go with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres netminder allowed a pair of goals to Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, and on Matthews go-ahead goal, Luukkonen appeared to injury his left leg.
The Sabres netminder left the game and was replaced by Colten Ellis. During the first intermission, it was revealed that Luukkonen would not return.
The 26-year-old was selected as one of the three goalies for Team Finland for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, and after a slow start, has gone 4-1-1 in his last six starts. Luukkonen was 11-7-2, with a 2.66 GAA, and a .905 save % in 19 starts.
The Sabres have carried three goalies on their NHL roster since the start of the season, when they claimed Ellis off waivers from St. Louis. All three goalies have spent time on the injured list this season, which has made carrying an extra netminder necessary.