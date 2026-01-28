Luukkonen Injured In Game Against Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres were in the final game of their five-game road swing in Toronto on Tuesday, and instead of starting Alex Lyon in pursuit of a club-record 10th straight victory, head coach Lindy Ruff opted to go with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Sabres netminder allowed a pair of goals to Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, and on Matthews go-ahead goal, Luukkonen appeared to injury his left leg.