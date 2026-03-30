Luukkonen Looms Large In Sabres Shootout Win Over Seattle

In league news, former Sabres assistant and Rochester head coach John Tortorella is back amongst the employed, as the Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday. Tortorella was relieved of his duties in Philadelphia late last season and was working as an analyst for ESPN. The Golden Knights, who the Sabres shut out 2-0 on St. Patrick’s Day in Vegas, have struggled in spite of an excellent season from former Sabres captain Jack Eichel. They have fallen to third place in the Pacific and are just four points up in the Western Conference playoff race with just over two weeks to go in the regular season.