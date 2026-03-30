Luukkonen Looms Large In Sabres Shootout Win Over Seattle

Former Rochester bench boss Tortorella hired to coach Vegas.
The Buffalo Sabres appeared to be headed for another loss during on four-game homestand against the Seattle Kraken, falling behind 2-0 in the second period, but the goaltending of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and goals by Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs evened the score, and perfection from the Sabres goalie in the shootout earned the club a 3-2 victory on Saturday and kept Buffalo temporarily in top spot in the Atlantic Division.
"I thought we got a heck of a night from our goaltender, because I thought defensively, we made some big mistakes. We put (Seattle) in a position to probably score four or five, but I thought UPL was really good for us." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. "We gave them a breakaway at the start of the second period on really a nothing play. We gave another three-on-one; we already had a D pinched in. Those are the things that we hadn't been doing.”
The victory ended the Sabres three-game losing skid, their longest since early December, just prior to the firing of GM Kevyn Adams and the club’s 10-game winning streak. Overtime losses to Anaheim and Boston, and a regulation loss to Detroit on Friday, allowed the Tampa Bay Lightning to gain ground in the Atlantic race.
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The Lightning were without likely Hart Trophy finalist Nikita Kucherov (illness) on the weekend, but they were able to post home victories over Ottawa and Nashville. Tampa and Buffalo are tied with 98 points, but the Lightning have a game in hand and more ROW (regulation and overtime wins). The two clubs face each other at KeyBank Center on April 6, in the most anticipated game of the season after the melee-filled 8-7 Sabres victory earlier this month.
In league news, former Sabres assistant and Rochester head coach John Tortorella is back amongst the employed, as the Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday. Tortorella was relieved of his duties in Philadelphia late last season and was working as an analyst for ESPN. The Golden Knights, who the Sabres shut out 2-0 on St. Patrick’s Day in Vegas, have struggled in spite of an excellent season from former Sabres captain Jack Eichel. They have fallen to third place in the Pacific and are just four points up in the Western Conference playoff race with just over two weeks to go in the regular season.