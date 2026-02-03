Luukkonen To Miss Olympics Due To Lower-Body Injury

Luukkonen left the game in the first period after allowing a goal to Auston Matthews, and has not been seen on the ice since. Head coach Lindy Ruff indicated on Monday that the netminder was making progress, but it appears as if he will not be fully recovered in time. The injury was the third time the 26-year-old has been injured twice since the start of training camp, which has made it fortuitous that the club has carried three goalies on their roster.